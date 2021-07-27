10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $185.00 $72.0K 377 10.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $42.00 $25.2K 329 8.7K NIU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $112.5K 13 6.8K NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $20.00 $56.9K 6.0K 4.2K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $60.00 $169.2K 2.0K 3.7K RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $34.7K 2.4K 1.8K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $17.50 $30.8K 9.3K 1.7K SHOO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $45.00 $42.5K 3.2K 1.2K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $592.50 $120.6K 1.1K 1.0K ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $195.00 $122.8K 258 609

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIU (NASDAQ:NIU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.5K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 998 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.9K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 6029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 945 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.2K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 2061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 268 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 9346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHOO (NASDAQ:SHOO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 327 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $592.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.6K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 1166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1061 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.8K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.