10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $655.00 $68.7K 3.0K 13.2K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $3620.00 $445.3K 1.4K 3.8K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $45.00 $186.2K 22.1K 3.7K TAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $15.00 $36.6K 27.4K 3.5K EDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $7.50 $390.0K 4.2K 3.0K NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $22.50 $59.4K 3.6K 2.1K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $22.50 $392.0K 4.2K 2.0K SKX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $61.0K 7.3K 2.0K AEO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $34.00 $93.0K 49 1.6K W CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/23/21 $310.00 $74.1K 105 1.0K

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 208 contract(s) at a $655.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.7K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 3074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 271 contract(s) at a $3620.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $445.3K, with a price of $1645.0 per contract. There were 1467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 584 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.2K, with a price of $319.0 per contract. There were 22184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 609 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 27432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU (NYSE:EDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 190 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $390.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 4292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 653 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 3604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $392.0K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 4220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKX (NYSE:SKX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 555 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 7318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEO (NYSE:AEO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 886 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 645 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1081 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

