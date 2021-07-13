10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $185.00 $50.8K 15.5K 60.4K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $40.00 $119.3K 3.2K 4.6K DOYU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $7.50 $32.3K 1.3K 3.1K IQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $34.6K 18.1K 2.4K T CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $195.0K 4.6K 1.5K FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $340.00 $2.2 million 12.3K 1.1K LUMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/06/21 $14.00 $35.8K 135 1.1K Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $1.4 million 4.3K 998 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $240.00 $44.2K 1.9K 631 BILI PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $105.00 $106.2K 529 506

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 15528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.3K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 3221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOYU (NASDAQ:DOYU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 498 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 1366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1154 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 18176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 367 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 4670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1025 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.2 million, with a price of $2220.0 per contract. There were 12306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 597 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding Z (NASDAQ:Z), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 556 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 465 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $3150.0 per contract. There were 4325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 503 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 1950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.2K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.