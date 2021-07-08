10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $630.00 $1.0 million 1.1K 19.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $46.00 $62.5K 7.9K 15.8K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $432.0K 56.6K 9.1K TAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $17.50 $150.0K 30.4K 8.7K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/09/21 $3750.00 $168.5K 5.2K 7.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $23.00 $32.1K 4.4K 5.1K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $200.00 $760.0K 22.8K 2.3K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $50.00 $31.8K 325 1.2K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $56.00 $37.2K 4.3K 1.2K HAS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $85.00 $28.1K 69 1.0K

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 579 contract(s) at a $630.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $1885.0 per contract. There were 1103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 936 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 7935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 253 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 8000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $432.0K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 56642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 30441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $3750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.5K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 5258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 4414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $760.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 22839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 354 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 460 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 4385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HAS (NASDAQ:HAS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 402 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.