10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $15.00 $55.6K 11.3K 16.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $230.00 $60.0K 13.6K 15.4K EDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $10.00 $80.5K 15.5K 6.9K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/02/21 $710.00 $201.6K 4.9K 5.1K TAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $35.00 $61.3K 36.0K 3.5K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $30.6K 18.8K 3.4K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $121.0K 44.2K 3.1K WKHS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $20.00 $34.0K 27.7K 2.9K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $160.00 $322.5K 1.3K 1.1K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/09/21 $3600.00 $179.4K 1.1K 998

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 428 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 11312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 243 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 13663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU (NYSE:EDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1005 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.5K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 15521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $710.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 71 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.6K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 4976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 723 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 36032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 457 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 18870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.0K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 44255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 27745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $322.5K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 1321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $3600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.