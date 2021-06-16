10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $440.00 $77.4K 2.1K 14.1K NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $145.00 $525.2K 10.3K 10.4K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $30.00 $25.4K 32.6K 7.9K TAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $35.00 $47.1K 4.0K 6.9K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $75.00 $41.9K 6.3K 4.3K WKHS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $13.00 $127.8K 3.5K 2.1K GOTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $15.00 $31.2K 14.6K 1.4K EDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $10.00 $30.0K 16.0K 1.2K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $16.00 $60.7K 2.1K 1.0K RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $90.00 $70.4K 4.8K 905

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 442 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.4K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 2181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 8611 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $525.2K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 10350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 32638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 674 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 4062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 291 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 6351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 522 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.8K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 3541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 208 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 14681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EDU (NYSE:EDU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 16036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 2190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 4888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.