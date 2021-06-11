10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $45.00 $62.1K 13.7K 57.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $605.00 $133.0K 5.2K 30.1K DPZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $400.00 $1.7 million 3.2K 7.9K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $33.7K 19.0K 7.2K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $29.0K 36.6K 5.5K CWH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $288.0K 2.0K 4.6K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $210.00 $268.0K 16.0K 3.6K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $15.00 $33.9K 2.4K 2.5K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $62.50 $59.5K 282 2.2K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $32.00 $26.0K 1.0K 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 928 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 13790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $605.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.0K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 5214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DPZ (NYSE:DPZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 330 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $5170.0 per contract. There were 3246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 397 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 19013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 469 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 36675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CWH (NYSE:CWH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $288.0K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 2070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $268.0K, with a price of $536.0 per contract. There were 16020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 942 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 2473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 601 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

