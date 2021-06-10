10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $220.00 $34.8K 20.6K 6.9K TAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $32.50 $102.3K 8.7K 6.8K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $140.00 $52.2K 15.8K 3.0K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $62.50 $84.2K 10.9K 2.5K GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $250.00 $592.0K 769 2.3K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $30.00 $32.4K 26.8K 2.1K NIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $40.00 $86.0K 6.9K 1.6K CWH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $26.00 $37.5K 2.5K 1.2K GOTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $15.00 $28.0K 3.8K 1.0K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $15.00 $26.8K 3.9K 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 253 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 20651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.3K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 8793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 15827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 403 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.2K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 10901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $592.0K, with a price of $2960.0 per contract. There were 769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 26899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 6970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CWH (NYSE:CWH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 2586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 264 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 3855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 258 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 3998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.