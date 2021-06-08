9 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $129.00 $51.0K 21.2K 62.6K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $75.00 $41.8K 8.4K 8.4K MVIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $21.00 $43.0K 1.5K 2.1K ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/11/21 $340.00 $488.1K 479 1.7K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $110.00 $726.0K 2.6K 994 RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $26.00 $73.4K 1.2K 842 VLDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $15.00 $53.5K 5.8K 698 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $130.00 $75.0K 2.3K 332 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $220.00 $482.0K 4.7K 223

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 21217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 8465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 1548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 921 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $488.1K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1740 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $726.0K, with a price of $2420.0 per contract. There were 2682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 368 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLDR (NASDAQ:VLDR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 192 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 5892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 698 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 2367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $482.0K, with a price of $2410.0 per contract. There were 4717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

