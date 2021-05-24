 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/28/21 $590.00 $216.0K 2.6K 23.5K
CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $28.50 $32.3K 2.1K 8.0K
TAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $37.50 $129.8K 7.3K 7.8K
HRB CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $25.00 $52.5K 8.4K 3.1K
BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $210.00 $90.7K 2.9K 2.9K
NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $30.00 $64.2K 1.6K 2.5K
IRBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $99.00 $47.8K 1.8K 1.2K
DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $55.00 $49.2K 358 964
RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $75.00 $70.5K 5.3K 907
EDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $9.00 $48.8K 2 727

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $216.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 2635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 850 contract(s) at a $28.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 2124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.8K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 7301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HRB (NYSE:HRB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 8471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 263 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.7K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 2916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 278 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.2K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 1638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IRBT (NASDAQ:IRBT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 562 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 131 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 767 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 5339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU (NYSE:EDU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 144 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 377 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

 

