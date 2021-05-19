10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $550.00 $150.4K 12.9K 61.3K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $130.00 $28.3K 11.7K 7.8K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/28/21 $142.00 $592.5K 11 5.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $27.5K 8.2K 2.9K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $48.9K 22.9K 2.7K VIPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $22.00 $96.0K 96 2.0K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $190.00 $92.0K 3.0K 1.6K KNDI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $5.00 $34.5K 10.7K 1.2K SBUX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $115.00 $723.0K 1.3K 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $300.00 $152.8K 44.0K 741

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.4K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 12937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 359 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 11752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $592.5K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 598 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 8207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 322 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 22978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIPS (NYSE:VIPS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1201 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW (NYSE:LOW), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.0K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 3084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KNDI (NASDAQ:KNDI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 752 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 10724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $723.0K, with a price of $723.0 per contract. There were 1317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 247 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 397 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.8K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 44040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.