10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/14/21 $3200.00 $482.7K 3.1K 8.6K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $11.00 $85.9K 6.9K 4.3K EDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $12.50 $160.0K 54 4.0K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $65.00 $82.5K 5.0K 3.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $35.00 $55.1K 17.5K 2.8K GOTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $15.00 $45.5K 3.5K 1.5K RVLV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $50.00 $104.6K 3.1K 1.2K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $40.00 $387.6K 3.3K 1.1K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $260.0K 14.8K 1.0K MAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $145.00 $219.9K 1.6K 490

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $482.7K, with a price of $1788.0 per contract. There were 3105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 597 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.9K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 6989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDU (NYSE:EDU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 4000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 5032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 226 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 17532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 826 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 3550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RVLV (NYSE:RVLV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 585 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.6K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 3117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 100 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 816 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 65 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $387.6K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 3300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 14897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 415 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $219.9K, with a price of $532.0 per contract. There were 1619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

