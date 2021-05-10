10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $250.00 $56.2K 26.4K 5.9K RTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $725.0K 8.1K 3.0K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $51.00 $53.7K 2.3K 2.1K PLUG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $25.00 $109.6K 3.2K 1.6K GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $132.1K 102.7K 1.5K RUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $45.00 $25.0K 1.9K 1.3K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $27.00 $30.3K 1.7K 806 MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $205.00 $83.0K 1.0K 717 BXC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $75.00 $210.0K 31 508 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $112.0K 48.1K 327

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 329 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 26492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RTX (NYSE:RTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 256 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $725.0K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 8166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1581 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 2387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 130 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 406 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.6K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 3296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 256 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.1K, with a price of $661.0 per contract. There were 102795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 353 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 1731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMM (NYSE:MMM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 1073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BXC (NYSE:BXC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 256 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 48179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.