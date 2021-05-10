10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $30.00 $59.2K 16.4K 10.9K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $115.00 $26.4K 36.4K 9.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $230.00 $36.9K 6.1K 5.3K UAA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $23.50 $198.2K 926 5.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/14/21 $695.00 $153.9K 2.0K 4.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/14/21 $45.00 $45.8K 180 3.2K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $60.00 $35.6K 16.5K 1.7K ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $172.50 $245.7K 369 1.3K REAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $45.1K 1.4K 1.2K HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $350.00 $750.0K 1.3K 1.1K

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2277 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 16412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 36484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 6173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAA (NYSE:UAA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 4836 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.2K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 563 contract(s) at a $695.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.9K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 2024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 430 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 16524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.7K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For REAL (NASDAQ:REAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 430 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 39 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $750.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.