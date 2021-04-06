10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $62.00 $25.8K 5.6K 21.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $232.50 $48.7K 3.8K 3.9K PENN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $100.00 $64.3K 668 3.4K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $15.00 $28.5K 92.5K 2.2K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $85.00 $25.9K 2.9K 2.1K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $150.00 $180.0K 2.0K 2.1K LVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $72.50 $208.6K 820 2.1K MAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $246.7K 141 1.7K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $80.00 $1.7 million 1.0K 1.0K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $130.00 $70.7K 657 853

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 5654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 3839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 274 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 348 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 92582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 2961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 2053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 290 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 390 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.6K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 290 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $246.7K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 1079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 339 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 853 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.