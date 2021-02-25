10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $750.00 $30.9K 12.4K 30.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $50.00 $31.4K 6.8K 17.0K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $32.50 $206.6K 25.0K 16.4K LVS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $65.00 $766.2K 30.0K 6.2K WKHS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $15.00 $99.1K 2.6K 3.2K GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $100.00 $900.0K 1.4K 2.2K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $11.00 $36.8K 40.4K 1.7K DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $272.5K 2.9K 986 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $37.00 $158.1K 1.1K 917 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $183.7K 23.8K 859

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 12401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 6889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 113 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 523 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.6K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 25088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 3870 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $766.2K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 30076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 354 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.1K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 2661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $900.0K, with a price of $4500.0 per contract. There were 1496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 40414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $272.5K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 2983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 333 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.1K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 1175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 490 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $183.7K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 23809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.