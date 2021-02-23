10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $680.00 $497.3K 186 20.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $50.00 $47.4K 2.3K 17.6K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $20.00 $49.7K 18.8K 5.4K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $16.00 $53.5K 3.8K 4.4K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $300.00 $157.7K 18.4K 2.8K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $180.00 $530.0K 3.3K 1.7K LVS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/26/21 $64.00 $32.0K 56 1.3K MGM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $38.00 $470.1K 147 1.1K TJX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $67.50 $53.2K 257 854 JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/26/21 $48.50 $78.0K 15 588

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $497.3K, with a price of $2410.0 per contract. There were 186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 492 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 2337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 529 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 18883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 974 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 3841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.7K, with a price of $657.0 per contract. There were 18453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $530.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 3383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 26, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM (NYSE:MGM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $470.1K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 846 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $48.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

