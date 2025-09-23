Nasdaq Moves Lower; US Business Activity Growth Eases In September

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.28% to 46,253.59 while the NASDAQ fell 0.85% to 22,594.47. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.57% to 6,655.37.

Check This Out: Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Plunge This Month

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

The S&P Global US composite PMI declined to 53.6 in September from 54.6 in the previous month, missing market expectations.

Equities Trading UP



Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE shares shot up 173% to $8.97 after the company announced a private placement financing and investment from Evo Fund.

shares shot up 173% to $8.97 after the company announced a private placement financing and investment from Evo Fund. Shares of Innovation Beverage Group Limited IBG got a boost, surging 108% to $0.7681 after the company announced it entered into a non-binding letter of intent for a merger transaction with BlockFuel Energy. The company announced a 5-for-1 reverse stock split.

got a boost, surging 108% to $0.7681 after the company announced it entered into a non-binding letter of intent for a merger transaction with BlockFuel Energy. The company announced a 5-for-1 reverse stock split. Better Home & Finance Holding Company BETR shares were also up, gaining 27% to $63.50 after investor Eric Jackson recently said his firm holds a long position.

Equities Trading DOWN

Boxlight Corporation BOXL shares dropped 36% to $3.07 after the company announced the pricing of a $4 million offering of 1,333,333 shares at $3.00 per share.

shares dropped 36% to $3.07 after the company announced the pricing of a $4 million offering of 1,333,333 shares at $3.00 per share. Shares of Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY were down 12% to $43.76 as the company posted a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.60 per share.

were down 12% to $43.76 as the company posted a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.60 per share. Bitfarms Ltd. BITF was down, falling 10% to $2.7650.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2% to $63.55 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,801.30.

Silver traded up 0.5% to $44.425 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.6375.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.54%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.44%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.26%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.46% and France's CAC 40 surged 1.00% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 0.70%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.18% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.07%.

Economics

The S&P Global US services PMI declined to 53.9 in September from 54.5 in the previous month.

The S&P Global US manufacturing PMI fell to 52 in September from 53 in August.

The United States current account deficit shrank by 42.9% to $251.3 billion in the second quarter.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock