Nasdaq symbol with currency notes
September 23, 2025 2:03 PM 2 min read

Nasdaq Moves Lower; US Business Activity Growth Eases In September

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.28% to 46,253.59 while the NASDAQ fell 0.85% to 22,594.47. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.57% to 6,655.37.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

The S&P Global US composite PMI declined to 53.6 in September from 54.6 in the previous month, missing market expectations.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE shares shot up 173% to $8.97 after the company announced a private placement financing and investment from Evo Fund.
  • Shares of Innovation Beverage Group Limited IBG got a boost, surging 108% to $0.7681 after the company announced it entered into a non-binding letter of intent for a merger transaction with BlockFuel Energy. The company announced a 5-for-1 reverse stock split.
  • Better Home & Finance Holding Company BETR shares were also up, gaining 27% to $63.50 after investor Eric Jackson recently said his firm holds a long position.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Boxlight Corporation BOXL shares dropped 36% to $3.07 after the company announced the pricing of a $4 million offering of 1,333,333 shares at $3.00 per share.
  • Shares of Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY were down 12% to $43.76 as the company posted a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.60 per share.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. BITF was down, falling 10% to $2.7650.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2% to $63.55 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,801.30.

Silver traded up 0.5% to $44.425 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.6375.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.54%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.44%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.26%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.46% and France's CAC 40 surged 1.00% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 0.70%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.18% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.07%.

Economics

  • The S&P Global US services PMI declined to 53.9 in September from 54.5 in the previous month.
  • The S&P Global US manufacturing PMI fell to 52 in September from 53 in August.
  • The United States current account deficit shrank by 42.9% to $251.3 billion in the second quarter.

