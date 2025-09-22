Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Plunge This Month

As of Sept. 22, 2025, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Diginex Ltd DGNX

On Sept. 8, Diginex announced the completion of eight to one stock split paid as bonus shares. The company's stock gained around 88% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $19.38.

RSI Value: 85.5

85.5 DGNX Price Action: Shares of Diginex gained 20.6% to close at $13.60 on Friday.

Vuzix Corp VUZI

On Sept. 19, Saphlux, and Vuzix announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a high-performance optical solution, accelerating the adoption of next-generation AI/AR glasses. “Our collaboration with Saphlux further underscores the growing synergy between display technology and optical design, aiming to unlock practical AR device solutions that are ready for scale,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “By combining our respective strengths, Saphlux and Vuzix will collectively advance the AR industry and expand real-world applications.” The company's stock gained around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $5.79.

RSI Value: 70.4

70.4 VUZI Price Action: Shares of Vuzix gained 4.9% to close at $2.57 on Friday.

