September 23, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

This Johnson & Johnson Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Citigroup analyst Paul Diamond upgraded Antero Resources Corporation AR from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $37 to $39. Antero Resources shares closed at $32.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $105 to $170. CoreWeave shares closed at $133.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan upgraded Johnson & Johnson JNJ from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $167 to $206. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $174.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Niall Alexander upgraded Alvotech ALVO from Hold to Buy and announced a $14 price target. Alvotech shares closed at $8.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Jack Matten upgraded the rating for Primerica, Inc. PRI from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $292 to $318. Primerica shares closed at $272.28 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

