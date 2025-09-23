This Johnson & Johnson Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Citigroup analyst Paul Diamond upgraded Antero Resources Corporation AR from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $37 to $39. Antero Resources shares closed at $32.58 on Monday.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $105 to $170. CoreWeave shares closed at $133.23 on Monday.

Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan upgraded Johnson & Johnson JNJ from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $167 to $206. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $174.21 on Monday.

Deutsche Bank analyst Niall Alexander upgraded Alvotech ALVO from Hold to Buy and announced a $14 price target. Alvotech shares closed at $8.01 on Monday.

BMO Capital analyst Jack Matten upgraded the rating for Primerica, Inc. PRI from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $292 to $318. Primerica shares closed at $272.28 on Monday.

Considering buying JNJ stock? Here's what analysts think:

