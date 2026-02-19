Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) stock rose Thursday after the company announced two major aircraft orders in Vietnam. The deals include an order for up to 40 787 Dreamliner jets from Sun PhuQuoc Airways, described as the largest widebody aircraft order in Vietnam’s history, and a separate commitment from Vietnam Airlines for 50 737-8 MAX airplanes.

Boeing’s Historic Deal with Sun PhuQuoc Airways

The new Vietnam-based airline, Sun Phu Quoc Airways, plans to leverage the 787-9’s long-range capabilities to link its hub at Phu Quoc International Airport with major cities across Asia, Europe, and North America. The 787-9’s passenger comfort and operational efficiency also align with the carrier’s strategy to support and expand Vietnam’s tourism sector.

The 787 Dreamliner program has had a significant market impact since entering service, helping launch more than 535 new nonstop routes globally and carrying over 1.2 billion passengers.

With Vietnam projected to be the fastest-growing aviation market in Southeast Asia, the order positions Boeing favorably as airlines in the country scale international connectivity and long-haul capacity.

Vietnam Airlines Finalizes First Boeing Single-Aisle Order

The pairing of the 737 MAX for short- and medium-haul growth with the 787 Dreamliner for long-haul routes underscores Boeing’s positioning across Vietnam’s full range of aviation expansion needs, domestic scale-up, regional connectivity, and international reach.

Boeing’s Stock Performance and Market Indicators

Boeing is currently trading 0.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 4.6% above its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness while maintaining longer-term strength. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 28.35%, and they are currently closer to their 52-week highs than their lows.

The RSI is at 51.92, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD is at 2.6960, below its signal line at 3.5765, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of a neutral RSI and a bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, suggesting traders should remain cautious.

Key Resistance : $248.00

: $248.00 Key Support: $229.00

Boeing’s Upcoming Financial Update and Analyst Expectations

Boeing is slated to provide its next financial update on April 22, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 26 cents (Up from Loss of 49 cents)

: Loss of 26 cents (Up from Loss of 49 cents) Revenue Estimate : $22.07 billion (Up from $19.50 billion)

: $22.07 billion (Up from $19.50 billion) Valuation: P/E of 96.3x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $252.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Buy (Raises Target to $295.00) (Feb. 2)

: Buy (Raises Target to $295.00) (Feb. 2) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $270.00) (Jan. 28)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $270.00) (Jan. 28) RBC Capital: Outperform (Raises Target to $275.00) (Jan. 28)

Boeing’s Influence in Key ETFs

Significance: Because BA carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares were up 0.18% at $239.35 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock