What's Going On With Boeing Stock Tuesday?

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stock rose Tuesday after the company won a massive billion-dollar Pentagon contract and revealed a new warheads production deal.

Pentagon Contract

Boeing won an $8.6 billion contract for the F-15 Israel Program from the Pentagon after President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

The work associated with this contract will be conducted in St. Louis and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2035.

Also Read: Boeing, United Airlines Trial Next-Gen Aircraft Communications

Last week, Boeing secured another $2 billion contract for the B-52 commercial engine replacement program from the Pentagon.

Warheads Production Contract

Apart from this, Boeing disclosed that it awarded Spectra Technologies, LLC, a $92.3 million subcontract for the production of warheads for the Small Diameter Bomb program.

Spectra Technologies, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Defense Corporation, which serves as the defense segment holding company of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) .

Deliveries under this subcontract are expected to begin in late 2026, following the completion of Spectra's existing Small Diameter Bomb warhead orders with Boeing.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares were up 1.96% at $221.50 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock