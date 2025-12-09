Boeing Delivers Fewer Jets In November While Airbus Flies Past

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) posted a sharp year-over-year rebound in November aircraft deliveries but fell short of October’s pace, highlighting both improving execution after last year’s disruptions and the continued unevenness of its production recovery as Airbus (OTC:EADSY) extended its delivery lead.

Boeing reported 44 aircraft deliveries in November, up from 13 planes a year earlier but down from 53 deliveries in October. Data from Boeing’s delivery records show the bulk of November handovers were narrowbody aircraft, led by the 737 MAX program.

Deliveries were spread across a broad mix of airline customers and leasing companies in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, underscoring the global demand backdrop for single-aisle jets.

737 MAX Remains the Backbone

The 737 MAX accounted for the majority of November deliveries, including aircraft handed over to American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) , Southwest Airlines Company Common (NYSE:LUV) , United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) , Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) , Alaska Air Group, Inc.(NYSE:ALK) , China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. (OTC:CHKIF) , VietJet Air and several lessors such as AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) and BOC Aviation Ltd. (OTC:BCVVF) .

Boeing also delivered smaller numbers of widebody aircraft, including the 787 Dreamliner and 767 freighters, to operators such as Lufthansa, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) , and United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) .

Southwest Airlines emerged as one of the largest single recipients during the month, while multiple international carriers each took one or two aircraft, reflecting Boeing’s effort to clear stored inventory and meet customer schedules across regions.

The company received 164 new aircraft orders in November, offset by 38 cancellations, resulting in 126 net orders for the month.

Airbus Extends Delivery Advantage

Despite Boeing’s November rebound, European rival Airbus continues to outpace the U.S. manufacturer by a wide margin. Airbus reported 72 aircraft deliveries to 42 customers in November, alongside 75 gross orders. The company said it has delivered 657 aircraft to 87 customers so far in 2025 through the end of November.

The comparison highlights the differing trajectories of the two manufacturers this year. Airbus has maintained a relatively steadier delivery flow, benefiting from fewer production interruptions, while Boeing has faced ongoing pressure to stabilize manufacturing and satisfy regulatory requirements.

Why Deliveries Matter for Investors

Aircraft deliveries are a critical metric for Boeing because they directly translate into revenue and cash inflows, with final payments typically made at handover. As a result, monthly delivery performance is closely scrutinized by investors assessing Boeing’s near-term financial recovery.

November’s 44 deliveries provide a constructive signal that Boeing is gradually improving execution, particularly on the 737 MAX program. However, the company will need sustained month-over-month consistency to narrow the delivery gap with Airbus and restore confidence materially.

Price Action: Boeing shares were down 2.53% at $201.05 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Airbus shares were down 2.31% at $56.73.

