Tesla And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Jun 2-Jun 6): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

- Lululemon shares plunged 16.2% after Q1 results and analyst downgrades, leading the week's large-cap decliners.
- Tesla dropped 14.8%, partly tied to Elon Musk's tensions with Trump and his exit from the White House.
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s LULU stock dipped 16.23% after the company reported first-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.
- Brown Forman Inc BF shares tumbled 15.69% after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results due to the trade war and tariffs. Analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
- DocuSign, Inc. DOCU shares declined 15.04% after the company reported first-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock decreased 14.81%, possibly due to Elon Musk’s departure from the White House and his ongoing feud with President Trump.
- Ciena Corporation CIEN shares fell 9.17% after reporting worse-than-expected second-quarter results. Several analysts revised the price forecast for Ciena stock.
- Kenvue Inc. KVUE stock dived 8.97%.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB shares were down 7.10%. Last week, Suzano S.A. SUZ rolled up $3.4 billion in a tissue deal with Kimberly-Clark.
- Pearson, Plc PSO shares decreased 6.08% last week.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS stock declined 5.65%. The Board of Directors has appointed Sanoke Viswanathan as Chief Executive Officer, effective early September 2025.
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG shares were down 5.38% last week.
