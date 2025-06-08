June 8, 2025 1:46 PM 1 min read

Tesla And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Jun 2-Jun 6): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor

Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s LULU stock dipped 16.23% after the company reported first-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.
  2. Brown Forman Inc BF shares tumbled 15.69% after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results due to the trade war and tariffs. Analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
  3. DocuSign, Inc. DOCU shares declined 15.04% after the company reported first-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.
  4. Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock decreased 14.81%, possibly due to Elon Musk’s departure from the White House and his ongoing feud with President Trump.
  5. Ciena Corporation CIEN shares fell 9.17% after reporting worse-than-expected second-quarter results. Several analysts revised the price forecast for Ciena stock.
  6. Kenvue Inc. KVUE stock dived 8.97%.
  7. Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB shares were down 7.10%. Last week, Suzano S.A. SUZ rolled up $3.4 billion in a tissue deal with Kimberly-Clark.
  8. Pearson, Plc PSO shares decreased 6.08% last week.
  9. FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS stock declined 5.65%. The Board of Directors has appointed Sanoke Viswanathan as Chief Executive Officer, effective early September 2025.
  10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG shares were down 5.38% last week.

Image Via Shutterstock



LULU Logo
LULULululemon Athletica Inc
$266.10-19.6%

Overview
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$297.684.56%
AJG Logo
AJGArthur J. Gallagher & Co
$328.760.20%
CIEN Logo
CIENCiena Corp
$73.200.21%
DOCU Logo
DOCUDocusign Inc
$75.48-18.8%
FDS Logo
FDSFactSet Research Systems Inc
$432.350.20%
KMB Logo
KMBKimberly-Clark Corp
$133.55-1.29%
KVUE Logo
KVUEKenvue Inc
$21.730.37%
PSO Logo
PSOPearson PLC
$14.98-1.38%
SUZ Logo
SUZSuzano SA
$9.611.59%
