June 8, 2025 10:20 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk-Trump Clash Propelled This Stock To Weekly High: Here's A List Of Other Top Performing Large Cap Gainers (Jun 2-Jun 6)

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock jumped 35.20%  amid an escalation of a public dispute between SpaceX's Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.
  2. Venture Global, Inc. VG shares escalated 31.55% after President Trump said the U.S. would not agree to any uranium enrichment by Iran. Additionally, the commodity could continue to strengthen after OPEC+ decided to keep output levels unchanged.
  3. Nebius Group N.V. NBIS stock rose 31.37%. The company recently announced it raised $1 billion in convertible notes.
  4. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock upped 25.92% following its major long-term infrastructure agreement with Applied Digital Corp. APLD.
  5. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares increased 19.69% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and analysts boosted the price forecast.
  6. ON Semiconductor Corporation ON shares were up 19.40% amid GlobalFoundries Inc.'s GFS announcement to commit $16 billion to U.S. chip expansion, which may be buoying investor sentiment toward the space.
  7. Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE shares increased 18.95% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and several analysts boosted the price forecast.
  8. Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS shares increased 17.47%. Silver rocketed past $35.60 an ounce Thursday, a level last seen in 2012, and gold bull Peter Schiff says it's just warming up.
  9. Dollar General Corporation DG stock escalated 16.69% after it reported first-quarter results and analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  10. MongoDB, Inc. MDB stock rose 16.58% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and analysts revised their price forecast.
  11. Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG stock upped 15.72% after the company reported third-quarter results. Analysts boosted the price forecast on the stock.

Photo by JLStock via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$31.271.36%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.79
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
0.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APLD Logo
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$14.039.87%
CRDO Logo
CRDOCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd
$72.97-0.04%
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$140.604.11%
DG Logo
DGDollar General Corp
$113.990.13%
FERG Logo
FERGFerguson Enterprises Inc
$210.76-1.83%
GFS Logo
GFSGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc
$37.730.59%
GWRE Logo
GWREGuidewire Software Inc
$255.77-0.15%
MDB Logo
MDBMongoDB Inc
$220.03-2.37%
NBIS Logo
NBISNebius Group NV
$48.625.02%
ON Logo
ONON Semiconductor Corp
$50.321.57%
PAAS Logo
PAASPan American Silver Corp
$28.830.80%
VG Logo
VGVenture Global Inc
$15.237.94%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved