Elon Musk-Trump Clash Propelled This Stock To Weekly High: Here's A List Of Other Top Performing Large Cap Gainers (Jun 2-Jun 6)

Zinger Key Points
- AST SpaceMobile surged 35.2% as tensions between Elon Musk and Trump fueled interest in satellite and space-related stocks.
- Venture Global jumped 31.6% after Trump opposed uranium enrichment by Iran and OPEC+ held output steady, boosting commodity optimism.
- Get access to the leaderboards pointing to tomorrow’s biggest stock movers.
These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock jumped 35.20% amid an escalation of a public dispute between SpaceX's Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.
- Venture Global, Inc. VG shares escalated 31.55% after President Trump said the U.S. would not agree to any uranium enrichment by Iran. Additionally, the commodity could continue to strengthen after OPEC+ decided to keep output levels unchanged.
- Nebius Group N.V. NBIS stock rose 31.37%. The company recently announced it raised $1 billion in convertible notes.
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock upped 25.92% following its major long-term infrastructure agreement with Applied Digital Corp. APLD.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares increased 19.69% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and analysts boosted the price forecast.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation ON shares were up 19.40% amid GlobalFoundries Inc.'s GFS announcement to commit $16 billion to U.S. chip expansion, which may be buoying investor sentiment toward the space.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE shares increased 18.95% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and several analysts boosted the price forecast.
- Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS shares increased 17.47%. Silver rocketed past $35.60 an ounce Thursday, a level last seen in 2012, and gold bull Peter Schiff says it's just warming up.
- Dollar General Corporation DG stock escalated 16.69% after it reported first-quarter results and analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB stock rose 16.58% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and analysts revised their price forecast.
- Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG stock upped 15.72% after the company reported third-quarter results. Analysts boosted the price forecast on the stock.
Photo by JLStock via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$31.271.36%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.79
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
0.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$14.039.87%
CRDOCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd
$72.97-0.04%
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$140.604.11%
DGDollar General Corp
$113.990.13%
FERGFerguson Enterprises Inc
$210.76-1.83%
GFSGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc
$37.730.59%
GWREGuidewire Software Inc
$255.77-0.15%
MDBMongoDB Inc
$220.03-2.37%
NBISNebius Group NV
$48.625.02%
ONON Semiconductor Corp
$50.321.57%
PAASPan American Silver Corp
$28.830.80%
VGVenture Global Inc
$15.237.94%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in