Tiger Global Boosts Big Tech Bets, Ramps Up Portfolio Value By 28% In Q2

Famed technology investor Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management significantly increased its portfolio value and shuffled key holdings during the second quarter of 2025, according to its latest 13F filing.

What To Know: The firm, known as a “Tiger Cub” for its founder’s origins at Julian Robertson’s legendary Tiger Management, is renowned for making aggressive, research-driven bets on global internet, software and financial technology companies.

The most recent filing reveals a substantial 28% increase in the fund’s public holdings value, which swelled from $26.6 billion at the end of the first-quarter to $34.1 billion as of June 30.

The New York-based firm signaled strong confidence in mega-cap tech, most notably increasing its stake in Amazon.com Inc AMZN by over 4.1 million shares. This major purchase vaulted the e-commerce giant’s value in the portfolio from $1.25 billion to $2.34 billion, making it Tiger’s fourth-largest holding.

The fund also bolstered its top positions in Meta Platforms Inc META and Microsoft Corp MSFT. Another significant move was a near-doubling of its investment in Reddit Inc RDDT, increasing its share count from 3.2 million to 6.1 million. This raised the value of its Reddit position from $341 million to $926 million.

While deepening its conviction in established tech leaders, Tiger Global also initiated several new positions, growing its total number of holdings from 45 to 50. Among the new additions are significant stakes in fintech company Chime Financial Inc CHYM, valued at $430 million, and online brokerage Webull Corp BULL, valued at $140 million.

In contrast, the firm trimmed its exposure to several enterprise software companies. It cut its holdings in ServiceNow Inc NOW by nearly half and made considerable reductions in its Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD and Workday Inc WDAY positions. The fund also exited its sizable $522 million stake in PDD Holdings Inc – ADR PDD.

Tiger Global Management Q2 2025 Portfolio Changes

Company Q1 2025 Shares Q2 2025 Shares Share Change Q2 2025 Value ($M) Amazon.com Inc. 6,588,488 10,685,541 +4,097,053 $2,344.3 Reddit Inc. 3,249,600 6,148,984 +2,899,384 $925.9 Microsoft Corp. 6,240,865 6,551,368 +310,503 $3,258.7 Meta Platforms Inc. 7,465,139 7,533,525 +68,386 $5,560.4 Chime Financial Inc. 0 12,470,768 +12,470,768 (New) $430.4 Webull Corp. 0 11,724,137 +11,724,137 (New) $140.2 ServiceNow Inc. 579,655 300,000 -279,655 $308.4 CrowdStrike Hldgs 900,000 500,000 -400,000 $254.7 Workday Inc. 1,880,237 1,000,000 -880,237 $240.0 PDD Holdings Inc. 4,415,681 0 -4,415,681 (Exited) $0.0

