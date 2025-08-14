Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management Adds Oracle, Ups Nvidia, Broadcom Stake In Q2

Hedge fund billionaire Philippe Laffont upped his bets on the AI trade in 2025’s second quarter, buying up shares of semiconductor and cloud companies.

Laffont’s Coatue Management filed its quarterly 13F filings on Thursday, reflecting the firm’s $35.9 billion in holdings as of June 30.

The French fund manager cashed in on CoreWeave Inc‘s CRWV meteoric rise following its initial public offering earlier in 2025, adding 3,394,574 shares. At the time of filing, the Livingston, New Jersey-based company was Laffont’s largest holding. While the stock has since fallen 30%, it is still up over 150% since its IPO.

Meanwhile, Laffont has continued to allocate funds to tech giants by adding 663,073 shares of Microsoft Corp MSFT and 2,942,694 shares of NVIDIA Corp NVDA, up 5% and 15%, respectively. He substantially increased his stake in Broadcom Inc AVGO by 58%, adding 2,075,267 shares.

Laffont also added 1,264,722 shares of Carvana Co CVNA, the online car retailer, which struggled in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic but has since seen a resurgence in 2024 and 2025.

There are several notable newcomers to Laffont’s portfolio. The MIT alum bought 3,857,262 shares of Oracle Corp ORCL in 2025’s second quarter. He previously owned shares of the company in 2023. Other notable additions include Arm Holdings PLC ARM, Chime Financial Inc CHYM and Webull Corp BULL.

Laffont shed his shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD by 77% and 53%, respectively. He exited his stake in Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI entirely, which he purchased in late 2024.

Photo: Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock