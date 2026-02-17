On Tuesday, Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) raised its preliminary, unaudited fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to $38 million to $40 million from $30 million and reaffirmed its $200 million target for fiscal 2026.

The increase follows $49 million in tokenization and technology licensing agreements signed in the fourth quarter of 2025, which the company said will impact both fiscal 2025 and 2026 results, according to a February 5 stockholder letter.

CEO Nate Bradley attributed the higher 2025 outlook to tech licensing fees and tokenization work performed by the company's data science group. "2025 was marked by numerous new customer wins spanning a wide spectrum of industries," Bradley said, noting many customers expanded from initial projects into broader enterprise AI and tokenization deployments.

Growth Outlook Signals Triple-Digit Expansion

At the midpoint of the updated range, the company projects roughly 1,300% year-over-year growth. Reaching $200 million in 2026 would represent about a fivefold increase from 2025 levels, or approximately 400% to 440% growth.

In its February 5 letter, the company outlined plans to scale secure communications, storage, near-edge compute, and data processing, targeting deployment across 100 U.S. cities in 2026.

Datavault expects to file audited 2025 financials with the SEC next month. Management cautioned that the current figures are preliminary and unaudited.

Licensing Momentum and Commercial Milestones

The revised 2025 guidance reflects an $8 million to $10 million increase, driven by licensing, tokenization, and monetization services. Fiscal 2024 revenue was $2.7 million.

The February 5 update also highlighted commercial milestones, including WiSA E integration with Sagemcom, new WiSA mobile apps, a multi-year IP licensing agreement with NYIAX, nine patent notices including a carbon credit tokenization patent, a $150 million strategic investment from Scilex Holding Company, and tokenization agreements with Triton Geothermal and MTB Mining Limited.

DVLT Price Action: Datavault AI shares were up 1.82% at $0.80 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

