Rivian, Sandisk, And Moderna Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Dec. 15-Dec. 19): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) gained 20.57% this week afterthe company said it is expanding hands-free assisted driving and rolling out new software updates that give drivers more control, customization across Gen 1 and Gen 2 vehicles. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 10.57% this week in sympathy with Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) , which beat first-quarter estimates and issued strong guidance.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained 16.15% this week after the company announced that CEPI would invest up to $54.3 million to help advance Moderna’s H5 pandemic influenza vaccine candidate to licensure.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) gained 14.64% this week after the company announced an agreement to acquire Amicus for $14.50 per share in an all-cash transaction for a total equity value of ~$4.8 billion.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) gained 12.10% this week after the company announced it secured a $816 million prime contract to build a missile-defense satellite for the US Space Force.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gained 8.77% this week.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) gained 12.49%this week after the company’s CFO, Rob O’Hare, announced during a fireside chat that it has renewed its partnership pact with Amazon for about five more years.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) gained 10.73% this week after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results and issuedFY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) gained 9.84% this week

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) gained 10.56% this week. Shares of cruises stocks gained amid sympathy with Carnival after the company reported Q4 financial results.

