Trump Claims Victory Over Government, Jokes He's Awarding Himself $1 Billion

At a rally in North Carolina on Friday, President Donald Trump joked that he is awarding himself $1 billion from the federal coffers.

What Happened: Trump made a bold claim about his demand for a substantial payout from the U.S. government. He emphasized that he would be the ultimate decision-maker on whether he will receive the money.

During the rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Trump mentioned a $1 billion sum, which he claimed he would donate to charity if received.

He stated, “I hereby give myself $1 billion. Actually, maybe I shouldn't give it to charity. Maybe I should keep the money.”

"We have all the evidence, and we have to do something about it. It's illegal and disgusting. You know, I brought a lawsuit, and I'm winning the lawsuit. There's only one problem. I'm the one who has to settle it. In other words, I am suing, and I'm the one that's supposed to settle it," Trump said while addressing the gathering.

Earlier, The New York Times had reported that Trump was seeking $230 million from the Department of Justice as compensation for two federal investigations into his activities.

These investigations, initiated in 2023 and 2024, were related to a search warrant executed at his Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022 and a probe into potential links between his 2016 campaign and the Russian government.

Trump further added that he was in a unique position, having to negotiate with himself over the settlement of the lawsuit he initiated.

Why It Matters: Trump’s audacious claim of assigning himself $1 billion is a significant escalation from his previous demand of $230 million from the Department of Justice. This move comes amidst ongoing federal investigations into his activities.

The outcome of these investigations and Trump’s bold demand could have far-reaching implications for the former President and his ongoing legal battles.

