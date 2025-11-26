Why SciSparc Stock Is Gaining Today

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) ) traded higher in Wednesday's premarket after moving to acquire key endoscopy intellectual property from Xylo Technologies Ltd.

The deal signals a strategic expansion beyond its core neuroscience pipeline into medical device commercialization.

Strategic IP Acquisition

SciSparc signed a binding term sheet to purchase a portfolio of patents, trademarks and know-how linked to advanced endoscopic imaging systems. The transaction centers on the MUSE platform, a single-use device for transoral fundoplication procedures targeting gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Also Read: Papa John’s Expands Footprint With Major Refranchising Deal

Through its majority-held subsidiary NeuroThera Labs Inc., SciSparc has focused on clinical-stage therapies.

The new move broadens its exposure into procedural technology for gastrointestinal treatment markets.

MUSE Commercial Potential

The MUSE device supports minimally invasive treatment for GERD patients.

SciSparc aims to leverage Xylo's previous commercialization success in Greater China to enter North America, Europe and Latin America.

Xylo previously secured a 2019 licensing deal with a Shanghai-based distributor, receiving $3 million upfront.

SciSparc plans to replicate that distribution model through exclusive regional partnerships.

Share-Based Consideration Structure

Under the binding terms, SciSparc will issue equity equal to 19.99% of its outstanding shares upon closing. The company may substitute part or all of that with pre-funded warrants.

The acquisition gives SciSparc direct ownership of both the technology and the commercialization rights. That control could support future licensing revenue and strengthen its diversification strategy.

SPRC Price Action: SciSparc shares were up 29.10% at $3.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $1.75, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: jittawit21/Shutterstock