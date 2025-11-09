These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) fell 30.56% this week. The company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) slumped 23.49% this week after B. Riley Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, despite raising its price forecast from $35 to $42.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) fell 24.63% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.
- Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) fell 23.40% this week. The company reported first-quarter results.
- CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) fell 22.28% this week amid broader tech weakness.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) fell 15.52% this week after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.
- Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) slumped 20.36% this week. The company reported third-quarter financial results.
- DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) fell 20.14% this week after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) decreased 19.09% this week after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Multiple firms cut their respective price targets on the stock.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) fell 17.98% this week.
Loading...
Loading...
Read Next:
- Have 10 Hours A Week And $500? This New AI Platform Generates Business Ideas Tailored To Your Life Right Now
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.