Shares of DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) nosedived in early trading on Tuesday, after the company reported mixed third-quarter results on Wednesday.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan reiterated a Buy, while slashing the price target from $315 to $279.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Neutral rating, while cutting the price target from $280 to $260.

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $315.

DA Davidson analyst Tom White reaffirmed a Neutral rating and price target of $260.

Goldman Sachs: DoorDash reported 25% year-on-year growth in gross order value (GOV) and 27% growth in revenues, both of which came in higher than expected, Sheridan said in a note. The upside was "driven by strong growth in monthly active users, order frequency, and continued momentum across U.S. restaurants and New Verticals," he wrote.

Management guided to adjusted EBITDA 5% lower than consensus estimates for the fourth quarter, the analyst stated. The company plans a technology platform restructure "with several hundred million dollars of incremental investment in 2026," he added.

Wedbush: DoorDash's GOV grew to $25 billion, exceeded consensus estimates, Devitt said. Revenue of $3.4 billion and total orders of 776 million came in higher than expectations by around $91 million and 6 million, respectively.

The analyst stated, however, that DoorDash's margin of 21.9% fell short of expectations by around 50 basis points. While the company's plans to invest "several hundred million dollars" in 2026 will weigh on margins, "we believe these initiatives are justified,” he further wrote.

DoorDash aims to expand the addressable market globally and support more durable, long-term growth.

BTIG: DoorDash delivered a "typically strong" quarter, which was the fourth consecutive quarter of GOV growth of more than 20%, Fuller said. The margin guidance for the fourth quarter missed consensus estimates, he added.

Management's investment plans for 2026 will weigh on EBITDA, the analyst stated. "Investors always struggle with digesting investment plans, but this is a team with an excellent track record investing into accelerating growth while still likely holding margin stable if not still expanding modestly," he further wrote.

DA Davidson: DoorDash's execution in its core U.S. business "remains impressive" and its newer verticals are "progressing nicely," White said. Management guided to GOV of $28.9-$29.5 billion for the fourth quarter, representing 37.2% year-on-year growth at the midpoint, he added.

The guidance came in significantly ahead of the consensus of $26.6 billion, which did not factor in the contribution from Deliveroo, the analyst stated. "Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $710M-$810M, with the midpoint a bit light vs. $807M consensus due to incremental investments," he further wrote.

DASH Price Action: Shares of DoorDash had declined by 15.77% to $200.46 at the time of publication on Thursday.

