HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares are diving on Thursday after the company posted its fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday.

Several analysts revised their price forecasts following the announcement. Needham analyst Joshua Reilly lowered the price forecast from $900 to $700, while maintaining a Buy rating.

Earnings Snapshot

The company reported revenue of $809.5 million, a 21% year-over-year (Y/Y) increase, surpassing the consensus estimate of $786.5 million. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.66, topping the Street consensus of $2.58.

HubSpot expects fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.97–$2.99 (versus consensus of $2.97) and revenue of $828 million–$830 million, versus $824.6 million consensus.

Analyst View

The analyst writes that the fourth-quarter revenue guidance of 16% CC growth has disappointed some investors, as it reflects a slower-than-expected timeline for accelerating ARR growth from Inbound in September.

Consequently, the 2026 guidance is likely to be in line with Street expectations (~16% total revenue growth) and slightly exceed Needham’s 14% estimate, the analyst adds.

Considering the current growth trajectory and the Clearbit headwind in 2025, the analyst slashed the price forecast due to software multiple compression.

Accordingly, the analyst revised the EPS outlook to $9.61 from $9.50 for 2025 and $12.24 from $12.13 for 2026.

Other Price Forecast Reductions

Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff lowered the price forecast from $675 to $590.

B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills cut the price forecast from $640 to $515.

Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader slashed the price forecast from $775 to $650.

Price Action: HUBS shares are down 17.70% at $382.47 at the last check on Thursday.

