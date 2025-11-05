Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Dives Wednesday Morning

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock is trading lower Wednesday morning after the company released a disappointing fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings report. Here’s what investors need to know.

SMCI shares are sliding on disappointing news. See what is happening here.

What To Know: The company missed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. SMCI reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, falling short of the 40-cent consensus estimate.

Quarterly revenue came in at $5.01 billion, significantly missing the $5.99 billion analyst forecast and declining from $5.93 billion in the same period last year. Gross margins also contracted to 9.3% from 13.1% year-over-year.

Forward guidance was mixed, fueling investor concern. While the company forecasted a massive second-quarter revenue boom of $10 billion to $11 billion, well above the $7.82 billion estimate, its profit outlook was weak. Super Micro guided for second-quarter adjusted EPS of 46 cents to 54 cents, below the 61-cent consensus.

Despite the weak report, CEO Charles Liang highlighted a strong order book exceeding $13 billion, driven by demand for Nvidia's Blackwall Ultra GPU. Analysts reacted by adjusting price targets, with firms like Mizuho and Needham lowering their targets while KGI Securities issued an upgrade.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: In contrast to the weak report, Benzinga Edge Rankings show the stock maintains exceptionally high scores for Growth (97.70) and Quality (91.82), though its price trend is negative in the short and medium term.

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were down 8.19% at $43.52 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Slip But McDonald’s Rises After Q3 Beat

How To Buy SMCI Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Super Micro Computer’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock