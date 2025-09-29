Editor’s Note: We have corrected an error regarding Wolfspeed's 52-week high and low prices.

U.S. stocks advanced today, with the Nasdaq climbing about 107 points, or 0.48%, to 22,591.15. The S&P 500 added 0.26% to close at 6,661.21, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.15% to 46,316.07.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed’s stock skyrocketed by 1,726.45%, closing at $22.10, with an intraday high and low of $22.10 and $8.05, respectively. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 13.12% to $25.

The surge followed the company’s announcement of a reorganization plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which will reduce its debt by 70% and cut interest payments by 60%. The New York Stock Exchange has suspended trading of the old common stock, which will be delisted on October 10.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray’s shares jumped 60.87%, closing at $1.85, with a high of $1.86 and a low of $1.34. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $1.86 and $0.35, respectively. In the after-hours trading, the stock declined 1.6% to $1.82.

The rise came after President Donald Trump shared a video highlighting the potential medical benefits of CBD for seniors, advocating for Medicare coverage and increased doctor education on the subject.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood’s stock rose 12.27%, closing at $136.72, with an intraday high of $136.84 and a low of $123.78. The stock achieved a new all-time high of $136.84, with a 52-week low of $22.05.

Robinhood shares hit a record high Monday after CEO Vlad Tenev revealed event contracts on the platform topped four billion, with half traded in the third quarter alone. The rally followed a strong August report showing assets surged 112% year-over-year to $304 billion, alongside new initiatives fueling bullish analyst sentiment.

Etsy’s shares climbed 15.83%, closing at $74.34, with a high of $75.77 and a low of $63.64. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $75.77 and $40.05, respectively.

The surge came after OpenAI unveiled its “Buy it in ChatGPT” feature, which lets users purchase directly from Etsy sellers within the platform. Notably, Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) shares also trended higher on the news for the same reason.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake’s stock plummeted by 89.93%, closing at $6.24, with a high of $7.14 and a low of $5.95. The stock’s 52-week high is $62.75, with a low of $5.95. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.3% to $6.39.



The decline came despite MoonLake's Phase 3 VELA trial demonstrating that Sonelokimab achieved statistically significant HiSCR75 responses in patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Wolfspeed has a Momentum and Growth in the 2nd percentile. Here is how the stock stacks up on other metrics.

