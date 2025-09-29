Tilray Stock Is Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading higher Monday after President Donald Trump shared a video that discussed potential medical benefits of CBD for seniors.

What To Know: Trump posted a video to Truth Social on Sunday produced by The Commonwealth Project, a Massachusetts group that advocates for medical cannabis care for seniors.

The video highlights older adults who face pain, inflammation and cognitive decline, and claims CBD can help restore the endocannabinoid system. The narrator claims benefits such as reduced pain, improved sleep and lower stress, concluding with a call for Medicare coverage of CBD and greater doctor education.

The clip also credits Trump for signing the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp, and positions him as a supporter of expanding access to cannabis-based treatments.

TLRY Price Action: At the time of writing, Tilray shares are trading 49.57% higher at $1.71, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

