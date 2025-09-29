tickers of top stock movers
September 29, 2025 8:06 AM 1 min read

Inventiva, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Inventiva ADR (NASDAQ: IVA) fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following H1 results.

Inventiva reported losses of $(1.84) per share compared to the analyst consensus estimate of loss of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.050 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.310 million.

Inventiva shares dipped 5.5% to $5.72 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) dipped 86.3% to $8.50 in pre-market trading. MoonLake's Phase 3 VELA trials showed Sonelokimab achieved statistically significant HiSCR75 responses in moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.
  • Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) declined 10.4% to $3.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ: QSI) fell 10.1% to $1.34 in pre-market trading. Quantum-Si filed for mixed shelf of up to $300 million.
  • Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PENG) fell 8.4% to $24.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) declined 5.4% to $5.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Monday.
  • Platinum Analytics Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: PLTS) fell 5.3% to $16.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Monday.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) fell 2.9% to $54.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) declined 2.9% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals recently announced an update on submission of additional data to U.S. FDA supporting the benefit-risk profile of Zynquista® in Type 1 Diabetes.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CLLS Logo
CLLSCellectis SA
$2.72-19.1%
Overview
IVA Logo
IVAInventiva SA
$5.82-3.80%
LAC Logo
LACLithium Americas Corp
$6.14-3.00%
LXRX Logo
LXRXLexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.37-2.14%
MLTX Logo
MLTXMoonLake Immunotherapeutics
$7.72-87.5%
NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$53.70-3.43%
PENG Logo
PENGPenguin Solutions Inc
$24.00-8.40%
PLTS Logo
PLTSPlatinum Analytics Cayman Ltd
$16.25-4.95%
QSI Logo
QSIQuantum-Si Inc
$1.41-5.37%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved