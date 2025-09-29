Inventiva, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Inventiva ADR (NASDAQ: IVA) fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following H1 results.

Inventiva reported losses of $(1.84) per share compared to the analyst consensus estimate of loss of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.050 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.310 million.

Inventiva shares dipped 5.5% to $5.72 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) dipped 86.3% to $8.50 in pre-market trading. MoonLake's Phase 3 VELA trials showed Sonelokimab achieved statistically significant HiSCR75 responses in moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) declined 10.4% to $3.01 in pre-market trading.

Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ: QSI) fell 10.1% to $1.34 in pre-market trading. Quantum-Si filed for mixed shelf of up to $300 million.

Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PENG) fell 8.4% to $24.00 in pre-market trading.

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) declined 5.4% to $5.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Monday.

Platinum Analytics Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: PLTS) fell 5.3% to $16.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Monday.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) fell 2.9% to $54.01 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: NVO) fell 2.9% to $54.01 in pre-market trading. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) declined 2.9% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals recently announced an update on submission of additional data to U.S. FDA supporting the benefit-risk profile of Zynquista® in Type 1 Diabetes.

