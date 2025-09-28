Affirm Holdings, Oklo, Tempus AI Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Sep. 22- Sep. 26): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE: FCX) stock fell 20.25% this week after the company recently reported that two PT Freeport Indonesia team members were fatally injured from the Grasberg Block Cave mine mud rush incident and that five team members remain missing. Multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.
- Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALAB) stock fell 17.63% this week.
- NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) stock fell 15.08% this week. The firm’s subsidiary has signed a three-party agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy and CFPP to purchase CFPP’s rights, titles, and interests for $32.3 million.
- Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) stock fell 16.07% this week. Seaport Global downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. The stock may have lost momentum amid a pullback in AI-linked stocks. However, the firm has completed full-scale testing of a prototype fuel assembly at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory.
- BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (AMEX:BMNR) stock fell 13.45% this week, as cryptocurrencies fell below key levels. The company announced the pricing of a $365.24 million registered direct offering.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock slumped 15.48% this week.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) stock fell 15.16% this week. Jefferies downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) stock fell 14.81% this week
- Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) stock fell 9.22% this week. The firm is reportedly looking to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional finance by adding a reversibility mechanism for its stablecoin.
- Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) stock fell 15.23% this week. Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest sold 62,352 shares of Tempus AI (Pre-Reincorporation) through the ARK Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKK). The shares were sold at a closing price of $84.13, amounting to a transaction value of approximately $5.2 million.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALABAstera Labs Inc
$197.47-1.58%
ARKKARK Innovation ETF
$83.512.30%
BEBloom Energy Corp
$70.933.26%
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$50.832.54%
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$126.511.48%
CRDOCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd
$144.93-0.01%
EEni SpA
$36.021.18%
FCXFreeport-McMoRan Inc
$35.891.55%
OKLOOklo Inc
$109.37-8.19%
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$38.121.11%
TEMTempus AI Inc
$78.401.39%
