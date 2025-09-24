Bloom Energy Stock Is Sliding Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp BE are trading sharply lower Wednesday morning after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. The downgrade interrupts a rally that has seen the clean energy company's stock surge more than 187% over the past six months.

What To Know: Recent investor enthusiasm was largely fueled by the booming artificial intelligence sector, which has created massive demand for Bloom Energy’s fuel cell technology to provide reliable, scalable power for data centers.

A series of positive developments have bolstered the stock’s impressive run, including a partnership announced in July to power Oracle’s AI data centers.

The rally over the past six months was also supported by a strong second-quarter earnings report, which boasted record revenue of over $401 million. Adding to the momentum, Bloom Energy announced plans to double its manufacturing capacity by the end of 2026.

Jefferies analyst Dushyant Ailani downgraded Bloom Energy from Hold to Underperform on Wednesday and raised the price target from $24 to $31. Despite the bullish long-term outlook tied to AI, Wednesday's analyst downgrade has prompted a pullback as investors take profits following a strong run in shares.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its powerful uptrend prior to the downgrade, Benzinga Edge rankings show Bloom Energy with near-perfect scores for Momentum (99.19) and Growth (99.07), contrasted by an extremely low Value score of 3.52.

Technical Momentum: The current price of Bloom Energy at $70.76 reflects a sharp daily decline of 8.55%, indicating bearish momentum. The stock is trading well above its 50-day moving average of $47.64, suggesting that it has experienced a strong upward trend recently. However, the sharp drop may indicate a potential reversal, with key support levels to watch around the 50-day moving average.

Bloom Energy shares were down 13.16% at $67.30 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

