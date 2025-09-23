Cathie Wood Dumps $5.2 Million Worth of This AI Stock, Here's What Ark Bought Instead

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made a notable decision by selling shares of Tempus AI Inc. TEM, marking a significant move in their investment strategy.

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark Invest sold 62,352 shares of Tempus AI (Pre-Reincorporation) through the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. The shares were sold at a closing price of $84.13, amounting to a transaction value of approximately $5.2 million.

This move comes after Tempus AI recently received FDA 510(k) clearance for its RNA-based Tempus xR IVD device, a significant milestone that had previously driven the stock higher.

Despite the positive news surrounding Tempus AI’s diagnostic tool, which aids in identifying molecular pathways for disease progression, Ark Invest has chosen to reduce its position in the company over the last few weeks. On September 18, Ark sold 43,157 shares of Tempus AI. This transaction was worth $3.76 million. Before that, on September 9, it had sold $2.1 million worth of stock.

Other Key Trades

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT): Purchased 28,272 shares through ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG).

(ARCT): Purchased 28,272 shares through (ARKG). Roku Inc (ROKU): Sold 46,876 shares via ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).

(ROKU): Sold 46,876 shares via (ARKK). Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT): Acquired 85,142 shares through ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ).

(AACT): Acquired 85,142 shares through (ARKQ). Pony AI Inc. (PONY): Bought 3,627 shares via ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ).

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tempus AI stock checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price trends. Here is how it fares on other metrics.

