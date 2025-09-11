All major U.S. stock indices, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, soared to new heights on Thursday. Investors flocked to riskier assets, driven by expectations of imminent interest rate cuts. Despite concerning economic indicators like rising inflation and increased jobless claims, market participants anticipate the Federal Reserve will focus on stabilizing the labor market.

The S&P 500 gained 0.85% to close at 6,587.47, the Nasdaq advanced 0.72% to 22,043.07, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.36% to 46,108.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN

Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw its shares skyrocket by 79.52%, closing at $10.52. The stock hit an intraday high of $10.70 and a low of $7.42, with a 52-week range of $0.51 to $10.70. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 2.85% to $10.22. The surge came after the company announced Kaz Nejatian as its new CEO and the return of co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu to the board, with Rabois as Chairman.

Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI

Super Micro Computer Inc. shares rose slightly by 0.09%, closing at $43.95. The stock reached a high of $44.51 and a low of $43.46, with a 52-week range of $17.25 to $66.44. The shares spiked 4.14% in the after-hours trading to $45.77. The company announced it has started shipping its NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra solutions, including Plug-and-Play-ready NVIDIA HGX B300 systems and GB300 NVL72 racks.

Adobe Inc. ADBE

Adobe Inc. experienced a modest increase of 0.11%, closing at $350.55. The stock’s intraday high was $355.25, with a low of $347.16, and a 52-week range of $330.04 to $587.75. The shares rose 2.8% to $360.31 in the after-hours trading. The company reported record third-quarter revenue, contributing to its positive stock performance. For the period, earnings per share came in at $5.31, which beat analyst estimates of $5.18. Quarterly revenue was reported at $5.99 billion, beating the Street estimate of $5.91 billion.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla Inc. shares climbed 6.04%, closing at $368.81. The stock reached an intraday high of $368.99 and a low of $347.60, with a 52-week range of $212.11 to $488.54. The company’s Model Y L orders in China have surpassed 120,000, causing a supply shortage until November.

Rezolve AI RZLV

Rezolve AI’s stock surged 8.64%, closing at $6.79. The stock hit an intraday high of $7.37 and a low of $6.51, with a 52-week range of $1.07 to $10.76. The stock cooled off in the after-hours trading, declining 5% to $6.45. The company launched a new Visual Search tool and highlighted a significant valuation gap compared to its AI sector peers.

