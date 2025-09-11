Rezolve Ai RZLV stock surged after the company launched a new Visual Search tool and highlighted what it called a significant valuation gap compared with peers in the artificial intelligence sector.

The AI commerce platform, which partners with Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet’s GOOG Google, said its latest innovation lets shoppers point their phone camera at a product and instantly find matches across a retailer’s catalog. The system moves beyond keyword-driven searches, creating a conversational shopping experience powered by proprietary AI.

Consumers can scan items, upload images, or use screenshots to discover similar products. The platform then guides them with contextual prompts and recommendations, integrated into Rezolve’s Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout systems for personalized suggestions and one-tap payment.

The feature works across mobile, web, and in-store channels, and leverages multimodal AI that identifies attributes such as color, pattern, and material.

Unlike many competitors, Rezolve owns its foundational large language model and computer vision technology, giving it independence from third-party systems.

Proprietary patents are designed to limit hallucination risks and ensure more accurate retrieval. The company said its solutions are tailored for large-scale retail catalogs with fast inventory refreshes, positioning it to serve enterprise-level retailers.

With a $30 trillion global retail market opportunity, the company believes it is uniquely positioned to scale its proprietary solutions globally.

Rezolve also emphasized that its stock trades at roughly 13 times annual recurring revenue, well below competitors like Anthropic at 36.6x and Sierra AI at 100x.

With a market capitalization near $1.37 billion and ARR projected to surpass $100 million by the end of 2025, the company argues that its current valuation doesn’t reflect its proprietary technology, global partnerships, or market potential.

To close that gap, Rezolve executives are engaging institutional investors in September to showcase growth prospects. CEO Daniel M. Wagner said the $30 trillion global retail market provides an opportunity for Rezolve to scale its AI commerce solutions. Details of the effort are outlined in the company’s Wall Street engagement plan.

Rezolve’s rollout includes its Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and brainpowa LLM products, all supported by Microsoft and Google.

Price Action: RZLV shares are trading higher by 10.48% to $6.905 at last check Thursday.

