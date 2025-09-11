As Tesla Model Y L Orders Cross 120,000 In China, Supply Exhausted Until November

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA six-seater Model Y L is reportedly sold out in the Chinese market amid the company's poor sales in multiple regions.

Model Y L's Strong China Performance

According to the official Tesla China website on Wednesday, deliveries for the Model Y L won't take place until November 2025, indicating that the EV giant has run out of Model Y L units for the rest of September as well as the entirety of October.

The news comes as it was reported that the Model Y L had received over 120,000 orders in China since its launch, with local sales officials saying that it was averaging 10,000 orders a day.

Source: Tesla China (Originally in Chinese)

Model 3 Price Cuts, Tesla China Sales

Meanwhile, Tesla also announced a 3.7% price cut for the Model 3 Long Range sedan in China. The EV, available for more $36,000 in the Chinese market, offers almost 500 miles of range on a single charge and faces stiff competition from Xpeng Inc.'s XPEV P7 sedan launched for $30,000.

Tesla's performance in China could also provide the company with some relief despite sales woes, as Elon Musk's EV giant recorded 14.3k new insured registrations in China, a 41% growth over the previous quarter.

Tesla's U.S. Market Share Falls, BYD Renews India Push

Elsewhere, Tesla's U.S. market share fell below 40% for the first time since October 2017, with the automaker capturing over 38% of the U.S. EV sector despite the segment experiencing record growth, largely driven by the ending of IRA incentives.

The company's rival BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF, on the other hand, has renewed its push in the Indian market, where Tesla recorded slower-than-expected growth, accumulating 600 orders for the $70,000 Model Y, the company's sole offering in the region.

Photo courtesy: Around the World Photos On Shutterstock.com