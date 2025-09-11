Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares climbed in Thursday’s extended trading after the company announced it has begun shipments of its NVIDIA Corp. NVDA Blackwell Ultra solutions.

The Details: Supermicro announced the broad availabilty of its Plug-and-Play (PnP)-ready NVIDIA HGX B300 systems and GB300 NVL72 racks to customers worldwide.

The company said the solutions are purpose-built and pre-validated at system, rack and data center scale before shipping in order to enable rapid deployment of the industry’s highest performance and compute density for AI infrastructure.

“Supermicro has the best track record of fast and successful deployments of new NVIDIA technologies,” said Charles Liang, CEO of Supermicro.

“Through Supermicro Data Center Building Block Solutions with our expertise in on-site deployment, we enable turn-key delivery of the highest-performance AI platform — critical for customers seeking to invest in cutting-edge technology,” Liang added.

SMCI Price Action: SMCI shares were up 4.28% at $45.83 in Thursday’s extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

