Super Micro Computer SMCI
September 11, 2025 4:58 PM 1 min read

Super Micro Computer Ships NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra Solutions—Stock Climbs

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares climbed in Thursday’s extended trading after the company announced it has begun shipments of its NVIDIA Corp. NVDA Blackwell Ultra solutions.

The Details: Supermicro announced the broad availabilty of its Plug-and-Play (PnP)-ready NVIDIA HGX B300 systems and GB300 NVL72 racks to customers worldwide.

Read Next: Opendoor Returns To ‘FounderMode’—Stock Soars

The company said the solutions are purpose-built and pre-validated at system, rack and data center scale before shipping in order to enable rapid deployment of the industry’s highest performance and compute density for AI infrastructure.

“Supermicro has the best track record of fast and successful deployments of new NVIDIA technologies,” said Charles Liang, CEO of Supermicro.

“Through Supermicro Data Center Building Block Solutions with our expertise in on-site deployment, we enable turn-key delivery of the highest-performance AI platform — critical for customers seeking to invest in cutting-edge technology,” Liang added.

SMCI Price Action: SMCI shares were up 4.28% at $45.83 in Thursday’s extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock 

Loading...
Loading...
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$45.784.26%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
33.12
Growth
97.48
Quality
93.13
Value
62.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$177.10-0.13%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved