Uber Partners With Best Buy: What's Going On?

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER shares are trading lower on Tuesday.

The firm said it has teamed up with Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY to bring same-day delivery of electronics and small appliances to the Uber Eats app from over 800 Best Buy locations nationwide.

The partnership adds Best Buy's assortment—laptops, gaming equipment, headphones, chargers and countertop appliances—to Uber Eats for rapid delivery or scheduled drop-offs.

Customers can place orders in the app and receive doorstep delivery, expanding Uber's push beyond restaurants and groceries into big-box retail.

Uber is deepening its retail footprint to drive order frequency and membership value, while Best Buy gains another last-mile channel that meets shoppers' expectations for fast fulfillment.

"Consumers today expect everything from groceries to gadgets to arrive at their doorsteps quickly and reliably," said Hashim Amin, Uber's head of grocery and retail for North America.

Amin added that the tie-up brings Best Buy's trusted tech selection into the on-demand economy.

The move extends Uber's retail marketplace strategy as competition intensifies among delivery platforms to capture everyday purchases beyond meals.

For Best Buy, it complements in-house options like curbside pickup and ship-from-store with a third-party channel aimed at speed and convenience.

Price Action: UBER shares are trading lower by 1.07% to $92.75 at last check Tuesday. BBY shares are trading lower by 0.94% to $72.95.

