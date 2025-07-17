Dan Ives Picks 5 Stocks For 2nd Half Of 2025: Nvidia, Palantir, Microsoft And More: 'Golden Age Of Tech Is Here With AI Revolution'

Tech bull Daniel Ives has listed his top five picks for the second half of 2025, reiterating that the “golden age of tech” was here with the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution to the fore.

What Happened: According to an X post by Dan Ives, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Meta Platforms Inc. META, and Tesla Inc. TSLA are his top five picks for the second half of 2025.

Highlighting that only 4% of all the U.S. enterprises have spent on AI, Ives underscored that he sees a capital expenditure “explosion” by firms on AI, equating it to a “fourth industrial revolution,” in a conversation with CNBC.

Drawing an analogy to a party, he said that the AI party was still nascent. “It was 9:00 p.m., it’s now 10:00 p.m., and it goes to 4:00 a.m., and that’s why I believe that you buy these stocks, and I think Q2 is going to be a start golden age of tech stocks.”

Ives also said that the second quarter is going to be a “very bullish tech earnings season,” as the use cases of AI explode, which is bullish for software and hyperscaler firms. He also sees Microsoft reaching a $5 trillion market cap along with Nvidia in the next 18 months.

Apart from his top five picks, Ives also restated his bullishness on cybersecurity as the top subsector within technology. According to him, as the world moves toward using cloud services for storing data, strong cybersecurity services become imperative for the protection of data.

Why It Matters: The big tech earnings will be kicked off by Netflix Inc. NFLX, scheduled to report on Thursday, July 17, after market close.

Other significant tech earnings, such as Microsoft, Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, are expected in the coming weeks.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were slightly higher in premarket on Thursday. The SPY was up 0.069% at $624.65, while the QQQ advanced 0.18% to $558.29, according to Benzinga Pro data.

