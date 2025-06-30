Wall Street Extends Record Highs, Dow Jones Hits 44,000: What's Driving Markets Monday?

U.S. equities opened higher on the final trading day of the first half, with tech-heavy indexes extending record highs by midday trading in New York.

Risk appetite remained firm as geopolitical tensions eased and hopes grew that upcoming U.S. trade talks could yield tangible progress. Market sentiment was further supported by rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, with Fed futures currently assigning a 93% chance of a rate cut in September.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed nearly 200 points, breaking above the 44,000 mark.

President Donald Trump signaled openness to extending the July 9 deadline for reinstating reciprocal tariffs, adding that he remained optimistic about reaching key agreements in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Canada's withdrawal of its digital services tax helped improve the outlook for U.S. tech firms and reignited momentum in trade negotiations with Washington.

In currency markets, the U.S. Dollar Index is set for its fifth consecutive monthly decline, marking its longest losing streak since 2017 and its worst half-year performance since 1991, with a 10.5% drop year-to-date.

Treasury yields edged lower, with the 10-year yield dipping to 4.25% and the 30-year yield retreating to 4.80%, snapping a three-month streak of increases.

Bitcoin BTC/USD slipped 1% to $107,330, consolidating after a strong second-quarter rally of 30%.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day chg. % Nasdaq 100 22,668.63 0.6% Dow Jones 44,027.78 0.5% S&P 500 6,196.12 0.4% Russell 2000 2,173.65 0.1 % Updated by 12:40 p.m. ET

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.4% to $617.00.

rose 0.4% to $617.00. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.5% to $440.00.

rose 0.5% to $440.00. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ soared 0.5% to $550.93.

soared 0.5% to $550.93. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM inched 0.2% higher $215.86.

inched 0.2% higher $215.86. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 0.8%; the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY lagged, down 0.6%.

Monday’s Stock Movers

