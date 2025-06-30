June 30, 2025 12:56 PM 3 min read

Dollar's Biggest Crash In Decades: These 7 Stocks Could Win Big

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

A collapsing U.S. dollar is reshaping the global investing landscape, and seven U.S. companies with strong international sales could be the biggest winners if the greenback keeps sliding into the second half of 2025.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) — a widely followed gauge tracking the greenback’s performance against a basket of currencies — has plunged 10.5% year-to-date, logging its worst first-half performance since 1991 and marking five straight months of declines, a streak not seen since 2017.

The move is stirring investor attention toward U.S. multinationals that earn the bulk of their revenue abroad, as a weaker dollar makes their goods and services more affordable in foreign markets and boosts the value of overseas profits.

What Triggered The Dollar Collapse?

The dollar's decline defied early expectations of strength under President Donald Trump, whose tax cuts and protectionist trade agenda initially pointed to a stronger greenback — but ultimately had the opposite effect.

The turning point came in March, when Germany scrapped its fiscal restraint and launched a large-scale stimulus, while the EU unveiled its €800 billion "ReArm Europe" plan. Capital quickly shifted into the eurozone and triggered a sharp euro appreciation.

In April, Trump's sweeping "Liberation Day" tariffs sparked uncertainty and heightened market anxiety over U.S. assets.

The dollar took another hit when the U.S. economy contracted 0.5% in the first quarter, and Moody's downgraded U.S. sovereign debt, stripping the country of its last AAA rating amid mounting debt and rising interest costs.

The situation worsened as President Trump escalated attacks on the Federal Reserve's independence, repeatedly pressuring Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates. The political interference rattled markets, fueling speculation that Powell could be replaced in May 2026 by a more dovish and Trump-aligned successor, further eroding confidence in the dollar.

Read Also: Trump Presidency Ushers In Dollar’s Worst Six-Month Slide In 34 Years

7 U.S. Multinationals Rallying As The Dollar Sinks

A weaker dollar boosts U.S. companies that sell most of their goods or services abroad by increasing their global competitiveness and raising the value of foreign revenues when converted back to dollars.

Here are seven U.S. stocks that are not only globally exposed — but also outperformed the market in June as the greenback fell:

  • Jabil Inc. JBL
  • Estée Lauder Companies EL
  • Broadcom Inc. AVGO
  • Texas Instruments Inc. TXN
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX
  • Caterpillar Inc. CAT
  • Nike Inc. NKE
CompanyRevenue Outside U.S. (Fiscal year 2024)% International SalesJune 2025 ReturnKey Markets Abroad
Jabil Inc. $23.84B82.5%+29.39%Mexico, China, Singapore
Estée Lauder Companies $11.68B75%+19.30%EMEA, China, Korea
Broadcom Inc. $38.68B75%+13.97%China, Singapore, EMEA
Texas Instruments Inc. $9.03B60%+13.75%China, Germany, Japan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $17.4B69%+12.93%Japan, Switzerland, Chile
Caterpillar Inc. $30.42B47%+11.74%EMEA, Asia-Pacific
Nike Inc. $29.9B58%+18.14%China, EMEA, Latin America
Source: Author's analysis based on TradingView data
Loading...
Loading...

Read Now:



AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$276.132.52%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.26
Growth
31.66
Quality
87.94
Value
9.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CAT Logo
CATCaterpillar Inc
$388.020.86%
EL Logo
ELThe Estee Lauder Companies Inc
$80.02-0.09%
FCX Logo
FCXFreeport-McMoRan Inc
$43.67-0.44%
JBL Logo
JBLJabil Inc
$217.20-0.08%
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$71.33-0.99%
TXN Logo
TXNTexas Instruments Inc
$207.410.16%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved