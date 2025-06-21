Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Adds Airbnb, AMD, Shopify To Portfolio, Slashes Stake In Circle Internet

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades, with a particular focus on the tech and hospitality sectors.

The most prominent trades of the day involved shares of Airbnb Inc. ABNB, BWX Technologies Inc. BWXT, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, Shopify Inc. SHOP, and Veracyte Inc. VCYT. Meanwhile, Ark Invest sold off shares of Circle Internet Group Inc. CRCL, DoorDash Inc. DASH and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. ADPT

The ABNB Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund purchased 162,255 shares of Airbnb, a move that signals confidence in the hospitality industry’s recovery. The value of this trade, based on the closing price of the day, is around $21.73 million.

The AMD Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKK and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF funds bought a total of 189,060 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. This investment comes amidst growing interest in the tech sector. The value of this trade, calculated from the closing price of the day, is around $24.25 million.

The SHOP Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKF and ARKK funds acquired a total of 166,093 shares of Shopify. This purchase underscores Ark Invest’s belief in the continued growth of e-commerce platforms. The value of this trade, based on the closing price of the day, is around $17.67 million.

The CRCL Trade: Ark Invest’s ARKF, ARKK, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW funds sold a total of 615,175 shares of Circle Internet Group Inc. This decision follows Ark Invest’s earlier move to offload shares of the company. The value of this trade, calculated from the closing price of the day, is around $147.81 million.

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest’s ARKK fund bought 136,706 shares of BWX Technologies Inc.

Ark Invest’s ARKK fund bought 92785 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Ark Invest’s ARKK fund bought 218,039 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc.

Ark Invest’s ARKK fund bought 23963 shares of Veracyte Inc.

Ark Invest’s ARKF and ARKW funds bought a total of 21287 shares of DoorDash Inc.

Ark Invest’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG fund sold 13154 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock.com